Column: Appreciation for the better half

For many of us outdoor hunters and anglers, the early departure from home at say, 4 or 5 a.m., can mean a lot of scenarios, both funny and bumbling.

It takes a special person to share a home with the likes of us.

Like the sink full of pan-fry trout ready for cleaning. Smelly waders beside the dryer in the basement.

The passion that goes along with hunting and fishing rarely involves the person going afield. Waiting at the other end is a wife, a cold supper, with a pile of smelly laundry, screaming kids or crazy dog.

It’s not easy if there is not shared interests. But they tolerate our interests, ’cause they want us to be happy, doing what we do.

It is 5 a.m. and Ray is going hunting. The wife is snug in bed.

Ray whispers upstairs, “Honey, sorry to bother you, where did you hide the coffee filters?”

Five minutes later, “Sorry to bug you again, do you know where my fanny pack is?”

She yells down, “in the utility room, and for heaven sakes, let the cat out.”

Just as Ray is headed out the door, the dog wants to go.

“I promise, this is the last time. Hon, could you grab the dog?”

“What? Me get out of a warm bed? Oh, alright, if you insist.”

See, they do love us. But we want our other half to be happy too.

So, to all the gals out there who put up with our early departures, later-than-expected arrivals, wet, tired, soggy and hopefully with the game we had been seeking – You put up with stinky waders hanging in the bathroom, trout scales on the cutting board and grouse feathers in the sink –we thank you ’cause we love you!

Hunting report; Now that hunters and anglers (both guys and gals) can enjoy their recreation once again, many are checking out their favourite spots to bag a grouse or deer.

Grouse are spotty in M U 3-26, deer are widespread, and foliage is still thick.

Any whitetail bucks are open. But only four-point mule deer can be harvested until Oct. 1 when any buck can be taken.

Not just hunters are out in our woods these days, as coming off the very top of the 1-11 road toward Sicamous, I came across three mountain bikers parked, enjoying the view of Shuswap Lake, no doubt, courtesy of the Shuswap Trail Alliance.

As well, many outdoor folks are enjoying the Crazy creek area east of Malakwa for the trails/hike up to the sub-alpine and fishing Twin lakes.

The late Bert Cullis packed in trout by horseback and backpack, in cream cans from his small hatchery at Taft just before the First World War.

He also stocked several other lakes in the region, as did Pappy (Rush) Graham, who packed trout from Bert’s hatchery up the trail at Hummingbird Creek, at 2 Mile near Sicamous to west Hunter’s range by horse to Tanaka Lake.

Be sure to check your hunting regulations for restrictions on quad travel in the high country and bull moose openings.

Tight lines and straight shootin!