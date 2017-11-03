Column: Non-profits invited to workshop

All members of executive committees in non-profit organizations in Area C, along with all members of the public are invited to participate in a workshop being held on Wednesday November 15th at 6:00 pm at the Cedar Centre. This is the third workshop that has been conducted with Area C non-profit groups on granting opportunities and requirements. The first workshop reviewed the criteria and process for obtaining CSRD grants-in-aid and Gas Tax grants. The second workshop covered BC Gaming Grants, the BC Rural Dividend Fund and grants through the Shuswap Community Foundation (SCF). On November 15th we will discuss establishing endowment funds through the Shuswap Community Foundation, and how they can be used to help fund annual non-profit expenses. Our thanks go to Melanie Dyer and Gary Brook from the SCF who will be leading this section of our workshop.

Another key topic for the third workshop will include a discussion on forecasting 2018 grant budgets at the CSRD. At the meeting a worksheet will be provided to all participants to use in outlining their potential grant applications for 2018. In 2016, Area C non-profit groups provided their CSRD grant application predictions for 2017 and this input was very helpful in establishing the grant-in-aid budget for 2017. As 2018 will be an election year, there are some important bylaw requirements that will affect the timing of grant applications.

A third element to our meeting will include a workshop discussion and input session on how we can go about enhancing communications and collaborations amongst all non-profit groups in the South Shuswap.

And finally, all participants are encouraged to bring their special events schedule for 2018 to the meeting. This information will be collected and used to help create a South Shuswap events calendar, and as appropriate, may also be used by Shuswap Tourism on their website’s calendar of events. This portion of the meeting will be led by Karen Brown, manager for the Arts Council for the South Shuswap, and we thank Karen for her leadership on this initiative.

I think we are all very fortunate to have the non-profit organizations that we have in Area C. Collectively, these groups provide all residents with a very impressive and wide range of arts and cultural events, hobby and special interest groups, fundraisers, exercise and physical activities, and terrific social and culinary events. Events conducted by non-profit groups in the South Shuswap contribute substantially to our community spirit, personality, and quality of life. And because of this, I think we all owe a huge debt of gratitude to the hundreds of volunteers who have helped make the South Shuswap a great place to live. I would encourage all residents of the South Shuswap to consider volunteering their free time to a local non-profit organization. The costs are minimal and the potential benefits are enormous.

-Paul Demenok is the Area C Director for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District