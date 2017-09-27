Column: The apples of my eye

If I were an apple, I would be red.

If I were an apple, I would be crunchy.

If I were an apple, I would be juicy.

If I were an apple, I would be eaten.

-Tracy Hughes, age six, poet in training

The words above were some of my first forays into published writing, as my poem appeared in the Oakridge Elementary School newsletter. It was clipped out by my mom who, as mothers do, thought it was genius.

Here I am decades later, writing about apples once again. I was reminded of this poem recently as I bit into one of James and Harriet Hanna’s scrumptious Honeycrisp apple varieties. I know they offer multiple delicious apple types and many Salmon Arm residents could successfully argue which one is the best, but in my mind, the Honeycrisp would get the Best in Show ribbon.

It’s easy to sing the praises of these apples, they are just so sweet, crunch and juicy – but this year’s sampling was also a bit bittersweet, knowing that the Hannas are opting for a well deserved retirement and the business is up for sale.

My hope is someone will take it on, tend those beautiful trees and that I will head up the highway to purchase my Honeycrisps for years to come.

And don’t forget about the celebration of all things apple at Apple Fest at the Ross Street Plaza downtown on Saturday, Sept. 30. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with plenty of family fun, food and also fresh-pressed apple juice.

Another excellent place to get apples, as well as other produce, with a focus on local products is Salmon Arm’s Good Food Box program.

The Good Food Box is a volunteer non-profit, produce-buying cooperative. Anyone can purchase a Good Food Box and I’m a regular client. The way it works is you pay $12 by the second Thursday of the month and pick up your box the following Thursday at the basement of the Catholic church, 60 – 1st St, SE.

The value of the box is close to double the value at a regular supermarket, depending on the store and the time of year. By pooling their money, Good Food Box participants can buy food wholesale and get better prices. All this is spearheaded by Joyce Henderson and Marcia Beckner, along with their amazing and super-friendly team of volunteers who organize, sort and pack the boxes. All you need to bring is your own bags for the fruit and veggie haul.

Items are chosen according to what is good quality, in season and affordable at the time. The Good Food Box buys direct from farmers when possible. You can also order your box from the Shuswap Family Resource and Referral Centre or the Salmon Arm Senior Resource Centre.

Healthy food, including apples, at low prices. It’s a win all around.

