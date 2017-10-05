Column: Whatever happened to Made in Canada?

Hunters and anglers are a really a hard-core bunch when it comes to outdoor gear, equipment and clothing.

This applies to guys and gals.

Yes fellas, it’s no secret. Walk into any sporting goods store and you’ll find rifles slings, packs, inner- and outer-wear, all designed for the lady in the hunter or angler’s life.

I hunt with two couples who really enjoy the outdoors and camping. When a deer is harvested, both roll up their sleeves and help dress the animal. The same with grouse.

A 2015 survey in Outdoor Canada magazine called Canadian Nature Survey, carried out in 2012, showed 21.1 per cent of the 2.1 million Canadians that hunted or trapped were female.

That is up around six per cent over a survey done in 1996.

The results are also pertain to a survey by the same magazine to find the top outdoor gal.

Of all the applicants, Carly Deacon of Thunder Bay took top place.

But whatever item you purchase at your favorite sport shop, you will find it’s made in China or the another off-shore country.

For many years now, the cost of making outdoor goods, including fishing tackle, rods, reels, outerwear (or camo) here in Canada or the U.S., has put production costs out the window.

Union demands, high wages and dollar values have raised prices.

So many companies, large outdoor retailers, began to order or have contacts in China to build their items cheaply, still giving the distributors margin of profit.

Many B.C. hunters and anglers who cannot afford expensive outdoor gear or rifles or clothing will buy where they can get the best deal for their buck, regardless of what store they buy from.

On our return from a fishing charter on the Island a while back, I wanted to buy a scope for my crossbow and a range finder.

Wholesale Sports in Naniamo’s lowest price was $299 for a Bushnell finder. Same at other outlets.

Canadian Tire in North Vancouver had the finder on special at $124. Made in China.

The scope, an Excalibur, also made in China.

In the latest BC Outdoors, Ken Garwasiuk writes on archery. He owns Hardcore archery shop. He recently attended a trade show in the U.S.

Talk was all about the crisis archery is in at present with a 30 to 60 per cent loss in business.

It’s all about Chinese knockoffs. Even Nike is getting out of making golf clubs because of the situation, but at the show, a Chinese company set up a booth across from the Hoyt stall.

They were making the arrows with the Hoyt name and logo on them selling at half the price. The Chinese government will pay two-thirds the cost of production from any business from the U.S.

Down the road it means closing down factories, jobs and quality control.

I can now buy a knock-off bow or crossbow from a reputable Canadian supplier. Ken gets offers from many Chinese companies offering their product.