Rally organizer Jody Leon, second from right, and other hand drummers lead a song at the rally condemning violence against women on Sunday, Oct. 22. - Image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Editorial: Sex workers in need of help

Kelowna editorial calls for more creative community thinking to help women at risk

The discovery of human remains in the community of Silver Creek near Salmon Arm has put the spotlight on an issue that those on the street have known about for years and years.

Women who work in the sex trade are in grave danger each and every day.

It’s a segment of the population that is one of the most at risk due to many things, not the least of which is the power that some men feel over women. Women who work in the sex trade face threats of violence, sexual predators, rape. And they face it every day.

Related: Police canvass area in search for missing woman

As RCMP continue their investigation around the Silver Creek area, police are now expanding the scope as more reports of missing women come forward. But some are questioning why it has taken so long for police to act on something that has been well-known to those in the vulnerable community.

“Why are we just jumping on this when we see a bone and a body part?” said Angie Lohr of Kelowna-based HOPE Outreach. “Why didn’t the RCMP say there was a safety concern in August? Why did they wait three more weeks? What’s being done to safeguard these women?”

Lohr said she knows the RCMP are busy, but suspects that issues with sex trade workers fall to the bottom of the pile all too often.

It’s a reality that people living in northern BC have been living with for a long time with the number of missing and murdered women who live along Highway 16, what has been termed the Highway of Tears.

But now we know that this is not an issue that is just in northern B.C. and it’s not just in Salmon Arm, where five women are missing. It’s happening everywhere including in Kelowna where police are also still conducting their investigation into a woman who was found murdered in an orchard.

It’s not something that will be solved easily but more effort is needed in the communities that we live in. We can’t look away anymore, pretending that it’s not our problem. This is our city and there are people in danger every day.

Kudos to Kelowna tech company YodelMe, which stepped forward with an idea for a pilot project for sex trade workers that would geotag their location in an emergency.

We need more community thinking, more outside the box thinking, more help for the most vulnerable in our community.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kparnell@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Myths of our marine environment

Just Posted

Police canvass area regarding missing woman

Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.

Safety high priority at Sicamous arena

Emergency exercise being planned to emulate mock ammonia leak

Tech help for vulnerable Okanagan women

Kelowna tech company YodelMe that’s created an app that allows people to stay in touch.

Gas price hike will get worse

Prices across BC Interior expected to reach 125.9/litre mark

RCMP urge Halloween safety

Trick or treaters will be making the rounds throughout the region

Police arrest three on Trans-Canada Highway downtown

A witness at the scene reports an officer said the situation involved a robbery at Tappen Esso

Heart valve invented

UBC Okanagan comes up with new heart valve

NYC truck attack: Investigators scour driver’s background

11 people died in the attack in Manhattan

Age group registrations open for Super League Triathlon-Penticton

Super League Triathlon is a three-day format featuring both age group and professional athletes

ICBC rates go up 6.4 per cent Nov. 1

B.C. motorists will pay an average increase of $4.75 per month for basic insurance coverage

Editorial: Sex workers in need of help

Kelowna editorial calls for more creative community thinking to help women at risk

Stars’ Benn and Hitchcock back in familiar surroundings

With the NHL’s Dallas Stars in Kelowna for two days, its biggest star recalls playing for the Rockets

Early taste of winter coming

Get your boots out and check your tires, Environment Canada says winter is on its way.

VIDEO: What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

Premier John Horgan wants ‘biggest benefit to public’

Most Read

  • Editorial: Sex workers in need of help

    Kelowna editorial calls for more creative community thinking to help women at risk