Letter: Access a barrier to business

I have recently had a foot injury which, on top of arthritis in my legs, has forced me to use an electric cart to do my shopping downtown – I use a wheelchair at home.

Any shop that has automatic opening doors is not a problem.

Otherwise, if the doors open inward, I can still manage to access the shop with some struggle.

If the doors open outward, however, then it is almost impossible for me to enter the shop. There were two recent instances where I had to access establishments and couldn’t open the door and repeated knocking attracted no attention and therefore I had to wait for another customer to enter or leave to gain entry to spend my money.

I wonder whether the addition of a service bell would be helpful to both businesses and customer/clients – a small cost that would have huge benefits for everyone concerned.

Just a thought.

Joyce Chatelain