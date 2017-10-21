Letter: Access a barrier to business

I have recently had a foot injury which, on top of arthritis in my legs, has forced me to use an electric cart to do my shopping downtown – I use a wheelchair at home.

Any shop that has automatic opening doors is not a problem.

Otherwise, if the doors open inward, I can still manage to access the shop with some struggle.

If the doors open outward, however, then it is almost impossible for me to enter the shop. There were two recent instances where I had to access establishments and couldn’t open the door and repeated knocking attracted no attention and therefore I had to wait for another customer to enter or leave to gain entry to spend my money.

I wonder whether the addition of a service bell would be helpful to both businesses and customer/clients – a small cost that would have huge benefits for everyone concerned.

Just a thought.

Joyce Chatelain

Previous story
Auntie Says: Don’t bring your dope to my house
Next story
Column: Back to the land in the 21st century

Just Posted

Man in custody linked to Silver Creek property search

Police are not saying how this search is related to Wayne Curtis Sagmoen’s current criminal charges

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

Day 2 of RCMP search at Silver Creek residence

Police use backhoe in ongoing search effort at residential/agricultural Salmon River Road property

Residents pay tribute to city’s homeless

He was articulate and well-spoken. He was great at self-reflection. He liked watching the Canucks. And more often than not, he lived at the Howard House Men’s Shelter.

Controlled burns no cause for concern

Annual clean-up by forestry companies includes burning debris from logging activity

Mixing up local talent and cocktails

The annual Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff takes place in Kelowna in November

Dorsett has 2 goals, assist in Canucks’ 4-2 win over Sabres

‘It was a real good hockey game by our group,’ Canucks coach Travis Green said.

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Symphony trumpets in new season

Kamloops Symphony makes first appearance of the 2017-18 season in Salmon Arm

Column: Back to the land in the 21st century

By Jim Cooperman, Observer columnist There is a slowly growing movement back… Continue reading

Column: Sockeye fisheries hinder recovery

While driving to the Coast a few weeks ago, the last week… Continue reading

Friends & Neighbours: Sewing their patriotism

By Leah Blain, Observer columnist The red walls were the perfect background.… Continue reading

Auntie Says: Don’t bring your dope to my house

Don’t judge me and I won’t judge you, but if you try and smoke at my house, you’ll be asked to leave

B.C. search groups mobilize for missing mushroom picker

Searchers from across the province look for Frances Brown who has been missing since Oct. 14.

Most Read