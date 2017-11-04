Letter: Diabetes patients deserve tax credit

People living with Type 1 Diabetes, approximately 350,000 Canadians, are hit hard in their pocketbooks by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Many have been able to claim the yearly Disability Tax Credit under the heading of “life sustaining therapy” until well over one year ago when many were denied this credit by CRA.

Finally this news was caught by the media and during question period in Ottawa during at least four consecutive days, the topic was approached. Facebook groups of the Diabetes Online Community (DOC) and Twitter users have shared their absolute dismay. Many of us have been writing to our MP’s and or had meetings with our MP. Those who are denied the DTC are not able to apply for the Registered Disability Savings Plan, which was introduced by the government in its 2007 budget and became available in 2008.

Both the non-profit agencies, Diabetes Canada and the JDRF have been vocal and meeting with staff of the CRA recently since this news hit.

One of the comments on the website of Diabetes Canada after this meeting is as follows.

“Our request is not that the CRA change the current guidelines around what activities can be counted against the 14-hour requirement,” explains Kimberley Hanson, director of federal affairs with Diabetes Canada. “Our request is that the CRA accept the certifications of doctors and nurses saying their patients are spending the requisite 14 hours on the allowed activities and grant patients fair and equitable access to this credit.”

Nel Peach,

living with type 1 diabetes since 1983