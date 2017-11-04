Dan MacQuarrie, who does not want hearing loss to isolate people, puts his finger to the button that connects his hearing aid to his cell phone. - Image credit: Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer.

Letter: Don’t ignore the health of your ears

Thirty-seven people participated in, Keep us in the Loop, a loss of hearing workshop Oct. 20 at First United Church.

The most significant learning for me was when the audiologist explained the physical aspects of how we hear. Her remark, “You have your eyes checked regularly, along with your teeth, you also need to check your hearing.”

Then she went on to explain how the ear functions. Like your muscles, if you don’t use them, you lose them.

For numerous reasons, particularly as we age, the signals which the ear sends to the brain begin to weaken. They need to be stimulated. Research shows that the more significant the loss, the more likely the onset of early signs of dementia. With mild hearing loss, one is twice as likely to develop dementia, with moderate loss it is three times more likely, and with severe hearing loss it is five times more likely to develop into dementia.

There are not many of us who will admit that we need a hearing aid. But now that I know the odds of getting dementia, I am anxious to alert everyone.

The good news is, a regular visit to the audiologist can usually result in a slowing of the aging process, or avoiding dementia altogether. Properly worn and maintained, the newer hearing aids will help stimulate your nerves. My previous hearing aids were of little help, so I conveniently forgot to wear them. However today, the advancement in technology is just about unbelievable. One year ago I was a write-off. Now I am back in society.

Please reconsider how we treat those with a disability. Everyone needs to be connected to everyone else. The latest technology is a great help, but you are the key.

Dan MacQuarrie

