Letter: Environmental initiative comes from Canada

Tom Fletcher mistakenly states in his editorial on Ktunaxa opposition to the Jumbo Ski Resort that Yellowstone to Yukon is “a U.S. based environmental group which wants to extend national park status far into Canada.”

In fact Yellowstone to Yukon, or Y to Y, originated in Banff and is based in Canmore, Alberta.

It’s now an important joint Canadian/U.S. organization which seeks to protect critical animal habitat from the Yellowstone Park, to Waterton and Banff parks and all the way up to Whitehorse by creating wildlife corridors in areas in the Rockies which are not protected by parks.

It works directly with agriculture, industry, environmental groups and First Nations to protect these areas.

Madeline Whittington

