Letter: It’s time to freeze out the bears

Black bear cubs received by the Greater Vancouver Zoo are getting used to their new surroundings.

Black bears are now foraging before they hibernate.

A majority of bear/human conflicts happen because bears get into garbage containers that have been put out too soon and the smell of rotting human food is irresistible to a hungry bear.

This tip won’t provide 100 per cent exclusion from a bear visiting a garbage container, but it might help.

All of our table scraps go into the freezer after every meal and do not get tosssed in our curbside garbage container until the morning of pickup.

It has helped keep the smell of human food to a minimum and our garbage container is clean inside.

The leftovers are frozen and produce less of an attractant for bears looking for an easy meal from a garbage container.

John Noakes

Previous story
Auntie Says: Don’t bring your dope to my house
Next story
Column: Back to the land in the 21st century

Just Posted

Man in custody linked to Silver Creek property search

Police are not saying how this search is related to Wayne Curtis Sagmoen’s current criminal charges

Day 2 of RCMP search at Silver Creek residence

Police use backhoe in ongoing search effort at residential/agricultural Salmon River Road property

Residents pay tribute to city’s homeless

He was articulate and well-spoken. He was great at self-reflection. He liked watching the Canucks. And more often than not, he lived at the Howard House Men’s Shelter.

Controlled burns no cause for concern

Annual clean-up by forestry companies includes burning debris from logging activity

WorkSafe investigates ranch accident

General manager Glen Taylor recovering in Vancouver General Hospital

Mixing up local talent and cocktails

The annual Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff takes place in Kelowna in November

Column: Back to the land in the 21st century

By Jim Cooperman, Observer columnist There is a slowly growing movement back… Continue reading

Column: Sockeye fisheries hinder recovery

While driving to the Coast a few weeks ago, the last week… Continue reading

Friends & Neighbours: Sewing their patriotism

By Leah Blain, Observer columnist The red walls were the perfect background.… Continue reading

Auntie Says: Don’t bring your dope to my house

Don’t judge me and I won’t judge you, but if you try and smoke at my house, you’ll be asked to leave

B.C. search groups mobilize for missing mushroom picker

Searchers from across the province look for Frances Brown who has been missing since Oct. 14.

Search for missing B.C. man a race against winter weather

David Jeff of Williams Lake was last seen in Kamloops during the chaotic wildfire evacuations

Residents pay tribute to city’s homeless

He was articulate and well-spoken. He was great at self-reflection. He liked watching the Canucks. And more often than not, he lived at the Howard House Men’s Shelter.

Man steals police car, goes for a ‘slow’ ride

Mission RCMP say the motive of the theft is unknown

Most Read