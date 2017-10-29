Letter: Me Too, now what?

What in the world are women hoping the social media “Me Too” campaign will accomplish, other than the feel-good fantasy of eradicating the immoral sexual actions of men?

This woman’s-only campaign slants the “discussion” so dangerously to one voice and narrative that it is tantamount to bullying.

Women are being presented as the only victims but we know this is not true.

How can men speak up about their own traumatic sexual and emotional experiences when all men are being vilified without exception? How can we be so self-involved that we refuse to nuance the topic and admit that women also sexually abuse and shame men? Holding other people accountable for their actions should start by holding ourselves accountable for our own actions.

Despite what women seem increasingly inclined to believe, men are not invincible: they are our brothers and our fathers and they are just as human as we are, and they are just as psychologically-damaged as we are.

Our immoral actions are learned.

It does not excuse the immoral behavior of adults, but children grow up into adults in one continuous flow of life, and acknowledging everyone’s past traumas can lead to understanding and, through that, in-depth conversation.

It is a shame that the power of social media is being used in such a one-sided way. Because, in reality, this is not a male issue; it is a human moral issue which includes both men and women, and nothing will ever be learned or resolved by looking at diverse and multi-layered human problems from such a one-sided lens.

Solaya Didier-Bandou

