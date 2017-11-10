Letter: MLA can’t have it both ways

A Nov. 2 article in the Observer, shows Liberal MLA, Norm Letnick to be two-faced on electoral reform issues.

On one side he is calling for a higher thresholds than a 50 per cent plus one vote for the electoral reform referendum to pass. He insists that without a higher threshold the results will be skewed in favour of the larger numbers in the Lower Mainland and will skew elections in the NDP’s favour. Apparently an arbitrary higher standard is required to inhibit skewed results or results that Mr. Letnick dislikes.

On the other side Mr. Letnick adds that he believes the current first past the post electoral system, for all its flaws remains the best way to elect people and governments. However, the current system, often elects representatives with less than 35 per cent of the vote and frequently rewards false majority governments to a single minority party with under 40 per cent support. This doesn’t trouble Mr. Letnick…

Higher thresholds and skewed result concerns…Gone!… Why?

From the highly partisan rhetoric coming from a lot of the BC Liberal caucus lately it’s easy to figure it out… The current system is in fact already skewed but in a manner Mr. Letnick likes… generally in favour of the BC Liberals.

Terry W. Robertson

Kelowna

Previous story
Column: Fishing for that memorable photograph

Just Posted

UPDATED: Snowfall warning cancelled

As of Friday morning, there had been a snowfall warning in effect for the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions

Solving the drug overdose tragedy

Interior Health chairman says problem is both medical and social

Update: RCMP call off search at Silver Creek farm

Police say investigation into the death of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux continues.

Snowfall creating treacherous driving conditions

All Shuswap highways affected, local roads also slick

B.C. steelhead fishery faces extinction

Steelhead angling groups demand government response

Searching for home sweet home

Many people desperate in their hunt for housing.

Opening day approaching for Baldy Mountain Resort

First Chair Festival will be held Dec. 8-10 at the resort near Oliver

South Okanagan-Similkameen property crime increases

RCMP superintendent says rise in property crime is a provincial trend

‘All good intentions:’ Tim Hortons poppy doughnut causes social media stir

Restaurant owner to match, donate 100 per cent of the proceeds to the Royal Canadian Legion

White poppies: Why a symbol of peace has never really caught on in Canada

Canadian Voice of Women for Peace has quietly soldiered on with its campaign

Two confirmed cases of meningococcal disease in Oliver

Meningococcal disease has been confirmed in two students attending South Okanagan Secondary… Continue reading

‘On life support:’ Research shows common pesticides starve, disorient birds

Research says two of Canada’s most commonly used pesticides cause migrating songbirds to lose weight

B.C. girl raises $3,000 for Syrian children with annual hot-chocolate brew

Sweet fundraiser aims to help sibling quintet

Researchers spot space rock that lit up B.C. Interior

‘Like a dream:’ Researchers find space rock that landed in the Kootenays

Most Read