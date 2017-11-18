Letter: More restrictions needed on pornography

For the last four weeks on every newscast we hear about sexual abuses, assaults, harassment and rape by famous Hollywood-connected people. It is a good move that women and men are coming forward to expose the abusers.

While the whole sordid thing is deplorable, many movies produced in Hollywood are filled with depravity, violence and sex. Could it be that some in the industry are actually acting out what they produce?

There is another factor that creates an unhealthy and distorted view of sexuality, and that is pornography. Anyone has access to porn on the Internet, coffee shops and even some libraries. Sadly our children and adolescents are being exposed to porn, by accident or willingly. Porn is very addictive, it’s like a cancer that eats away at the body and mind.

Children as young as 12 have become hooked on porn. Married men are falling victims of porn, often ending a marriage. No matter what age, porn destroys relationships.

The law enforcement is cracking down on child pornographers. There should be a mechanism in place that could prevent children and adolescents from accessing porn.

This is a matter the government should deal with instead of legalizing marijuana that will only do more damage to society, especially the youth.

Hildegard Krieg