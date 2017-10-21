Letter: Nursing care top notch

I write this letter to demonstrate the quality of nursing care which I experienced here in Salmon Arm.

In March of this year during an accident, I sustained a bad scrape and several puncture wounds to my leg. My doctor referred me to the ambulatory care unit. I cannot say enough about the level of specialized wound care these nurses offered me. They are remarkable individuals in the consistent practice of their specialty, which includes exacting attention to all details towards my recovery, and unfailing patience and encouragement they expressed to me during a stressful healing process.

Any office or corporate team could borrow a page from their professional manner.

We are indeed very fortunate to have this level of specialized wound care in our community.

In my opinion, and very likely, as well as that of other patients remain grateful to these professionals of the nursing service.

Jessica Hauser