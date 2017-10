According to your news report, the CSRD is giving away $7500 in funding to Tappen and White Lake for Halloween celebrations.

Give us a break.

The CSRD certainly knows how to waste our tax dollars but this must be a new low.

The local food banks, SPCA, Women’s Shelter and others could make more use of this money than a handout to local youth followed by a trip to the Dentist. There is something wrong here if your report is accurate, even if it’s a smaller amount of money.

Ken King