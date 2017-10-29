Pixabay photo

Letter: Support choral singing in schools

The culmination of lots of practices and superb leadership by the directors sees several choirs some together in a joint concert.

More singers than ever in our community are enjoying choral music.

At the same time, it is worrying to think that the school budgets might be skimping choral music. Parent-teacher associations, I hope, are aware of the need to bring back this most important aspect of the child’s education so that the succession of choristers can continue.

It was sad that the 2017 music festival did not feature one children’s choir. If you agree, please copy this letter to your school administration and ask that choral music be restored high on the list of budget priorities.

Meanwhile watch the faces of all the participants in the concert and realize how singing together is such a healthy activity even in our later years. The enthusiasm should start in our early school years.

Tom Brighouse

Previous story
COLUMN: Liberal government ignores even its own MPs on supporting Canadian news

Just Posted

Neighbours recount alarming discovery

Police search Silver Creek property adjacent to where car abandoned

Interior Health issues illicit drug alert after spike of overdoses in B.C.

Five people died of overdoses in Abbotsford Friday night, six people overdosed in Victoria Thursday

Silverbacks lose first game of road trip

The ‘Backs face the Cowichan Valley Capitals tonight

High tech tour talks Kelowna, innovation, disruption

Kelowna forum looks to enhance corporate product/service growth

Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

Letter: Can’t afford delays on TCH upgrade

An open letter to Premier Horgan: Last week I listened with dismay… Continue reading

BC Liberal leadership candidate stresses community in first Island stop

Dianne Watts’ tour continues in Parksville, Victoria on Sunday, Oct. 29

VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

Which movie was your favourite?

COLUMN: Liberal government ignores even its own MPs on supporting Canadian news

With nice words and platitudes, they rejected everything that the Heritage committee recommended

Renovations at B.C. home turn up 70-year-old handmade book

After contractors found a book behind a wall, a Saanich homeowner used social media to find its author

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

NDP’s Adrian Dix tackles seniors’ residential care gap

Nine of 10 seniors’ homes don’t meet provincial standard

UPDATE: 55 WestJet flights delayed in ‘significant’ IT outage

Travellers being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport

Most Read