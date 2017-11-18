Letter: Why should you care about the voting system?

Why should I care if the voting system changes in British Columbia ?

I feel I should care because our votes are one of the only ways we can influence important decisions that have to be made collectively.

I care because until we have a fair voting system all voices will not be represented in government and the complex problems we face require input from all perspectives.

As well, a voting system that accurately represents the votes cast is the foundation of a functional democracy and a necessary first step in dealing with the challenges we face in this province.

I urge you to consider why you should care.

Dave Carter

Most Read