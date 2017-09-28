Mayor’s column: City gears up for fall

It is to believe, fall is upon us. Summer went by fast – so fast in fact that I totally forgot to write my August article, meaning this article will cover a number of topics.

Summer began with a community picnic and extraordinary display of fireworks at Canoe Beach on July 1st. This first-ever event was enjoyed by many and we received countless requests for a repeat next year.

The fun continued with Canada 150 and other events all summer long and many more planned for the fall and winter.

Throughout the province many communities experienced wildfires and smoky skies. We have to say a special thank you to all the emergency volunteers, wildfire crews (including our own Salmon Arm fire department) and forestry staff for their painstaking and sometimes frustrating work. Their persistence and perseverance is to be commended and I pray they remain safe as the fires continue.

The building department has been hard at work as residential construction remained strong this summer. It is expected to continue throughout the fall.

All season city crews were busy repairing, upgrading and repaving roads, replacing culverts and building sidewalks. I heard many compliments on their work in all areas, especially for the upgrades to Lakeshore Drive. Add in frequent accolades for our beautiful floral displays and we have to say a big thank you to all our city workers.

Salmon Arm Council and myself will be attending the Union of BC Municipalities’ Convention in Vancouver Sept. 25 to 29. We have scheduled meetings with the Minister of Lands Forests and Natural Resources as well as with the Ministry of Transportation.

I want to acknowledge and thank the Honourable Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, for the personal phone call indicating she is looking forward to talking with us about local needs.

Things to watch for this fall include a community branding project led by the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society. They will be seeking your input, so watch for the upcoming meetings.

Council will begin working on the 2018 budget in October and November. We will be seeking special budget requests from the public at our Oct. 10 council meeting. With encouragement from council, Couns. Flynn and Lavery, along with staff are contemplating a Budget Open House.

Further details will be made available in the coming weeks.

Finally, the hockey season has begun. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate the Shuswap Recreation Society and Shaw Centre staff for the work they do on our behalf, ensuring recreation facilities are ready for winter activities. Lastly, I want to welcome to Salmon Arm, the BC Hockey Regional Office now located in Shaw Centre.

Enjoy fall everyone for I have heard, “Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons.”

-Nancy Cooper is the mayor of Salmon Arm