Okanagan Taste: The academics of B.C. wine

Allison Markin is the food and libations columnist for the Penticton Western News. Western News file photo

While the wineries are in the midst of harvest, fall wine festival, and the release of fall wines, there are a number of wine-geek educational opportunities coming to the Okanagan for those us who can step away from the artistry of the wine press (on Instagram? the slow motion videos of flowing grape juice are mesmerizing) to listen to lectures on the industry itself.

The Penticton Public Library is hosting a series of talks with a number of partners, and the public is invited to take part in British Columbia as a Wine Territory: Catalyzing Shared Understanding of its Identity, a series of talks that will explore various aspects of the wine territory beyond beautiful landscapes and stunning vistas, intended to spark discussion on economic development in the Okanagan

Four talks have been at the library: Creativity, Universities and Regional Socio-Economic Development, Thursday, Oct. 12, noon to 1 p.m.; Collaboration and Understanding in a Successful Wine Cluster, Thursday, Nov. 9, noon to 1 p.m.; Creativity and Voice in a Successful Economy, Thursday, Nov. 23, noon to 1 p.m. and Identity and Cohesion in a Successful Wine Cluster, Nov. 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The public talks accompany Refractions: Appreciating the British Columbia wine territory, an exhibition on display at the Penticton Public Library until Nov. 30. Both the talks and the exhibition are supported by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC). For more information, visit http://ubckedgewine.ca/2017exhibition.

Meanwhile, following on the heels of the news that Andrew Peller Ltd. is purchasing three Okanagan wineries, the company’s chair and CEO, John E. Peller, will be the keynote speaker at the third Wine Talks event, a collaboration between Okanagan College and Liquidity Winery. Wine Talks will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Penticton campus of Okanagan College (room PC 113, 583 Duncan Ave. West), from 7 to 9 p.m., including a coffee and wine break. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www.okanagan.bc.ca/winetalks.

And, if you haven’t yet checked the calibre of international speakers coming to the Wine and Culinary Tourism Futures Conference coming to Kelowna head to: http://wineandculinarytourismfutures.ca/

It’s a good season to grab a pen and take notes on the wine industry, not just the wine in your glass.

Save the Date

(click the links to learn more about the event)

Oct. 6 and 7, Penticton: Part of the Okanagan Fall Wine Festival, take in Cropped, B.C.’s largest wine tasting and farmers market, with live music and more.

Oct. 7, Okanagan Falls: Join Kitchen Sync Catering at Painted Rock to celebrate harvest with a hardy fall meal and wines.

Oct. 7, Penticton: Lang Vineyards on the Naramata Bench celebrates its version of Oktoberfest with authentic German food and live music.

Oct. 7, Naramata Bench: Select Naramata Bench wineries will roll out the barrels, offering samples straight from the barrel. Times vary.

Oct. 14, Kaleden: Flambe Catering tackles Oktoberfest at the historic 1912 with a gourmet Bavarian buffet, costume prizes, and beer from Cannery Brewing.

Oct. 15, Naramata: Come together for a community potluck celebrating harvest the local slow food movement with Naramata Slow Harvest Supper.

Oct. 21, Penticton: Tickets are on sale for Penticton’s Oktoberfest at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Oct. 21, Oliver: Hester Creek hosts a long table dinner with Chef Rod Butters, author of the new cookbook, An Okanagan Table: The Art of Everyday Cooking. Call 250-498-4435 ext 228 to reserve.

Oct. 24, Penticton: Liquidity Winery teams up with Okanagan College for the third installment of Wine Talks, this time featuring John Peller, Chair and CEO of Andrew Peller Ltd.

Oct. 13-30, Vernon: Take a road trip to Vernon for Dine Around Downtown, as 10 restaurants prepare special three-course menus.

Allison Markin is the food and libations columnist for the Penticton Western News. She can be reached at Allison@AllSheWrote.ca and on Twitter @OkanaganTaste.