Rec centre to offer seniors’ program

The SASCU Recreation Centre has been selected as one of 27 communities in B.C. to pilot programs to help older adults get more physically active.

The BC Recreation and Parks Association along with the Centre for Hip Health and Mobility have designed two programs to help seniors get moving.

Both programs are free but participants must register through the SASCU Recreation Centre.

The Choose to Move program has a certified activity coach, that works with participants 65-years-and-older to develop a personalized physical activity action plan customized to their needs, interests, goals, resources and abilities.

Participants are supported through regular motivational group meetings as well as one-on-one consultations and regular check-ins with their activity coach.

In addition, participants have the opportunity to enroll in the new ActivAge older adult fitness class as part of their physical activity plan.

The ActivAge program is fun and social program will get you moving in a relaxed and inviting class environment with like-minded people.

Participants have two different program options to choose from: Option 1 focuses on improving activities of daily living, strengthening muscles used day-to-day; Option 2 focuses on exercises that will enable you to become more involved with other activity/fitness programs or sports. The class includes discussions and handouts to help you improve your overall health and physical well-being. ActivAge is free of charge but participants need to register. Class sizes are small so register early.

Programs will start in the middle September with Choose to Move sessions on Thursdays and Activage on Tuesdays. Please phone the SASCU Recreation Centre at 250-832-4044 to sign up.