  • Connect with Us

Sports

Fitness charity event

  • posted Aug 24, 2016 at 9:00 AM

All group fitness classes at Lifetime Fitness from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 29 to Sept. 10 will be by donation for the Salmon Arm Women’s Shelter. Those interested are asked to bring a cash or hygiene product donation. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, visit www.lifetimefitnessshuswap.com or call 250-833-4799.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, August 2016

Add an Event