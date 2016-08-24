- Home
Sports
Fitness charity event
All group fitness classes at Lifetime Fitness from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 29 to Sept. 10 will be by donation for the Salmon Arm Women’s Shelter. Those interested are asked to bring a cash or hygiene product donation. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, visit www.lifetimefitnessshuswap.com or call 250-833-4799.
