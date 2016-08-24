Ride from lake to lake

The Lake2Lake is a two day, non-competitive, fully supported bike ride stretching over 220-kilometres in the Okanagan and Shuswap region. Registration closes Sept. 2, and will take place on Sept. 17 to 18.

The ride starts on the shore of Kalamalka Lake to Eagle Bay Camp on the shores of Shuswap Lake via Armstrong and Salmon Arm, before returning to Vernon the following day. The ride is in support of the teaching of quality education to over 82,000 children in Rwanda. For more information or to register, visit lake2lake.org.