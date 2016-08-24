- Home
Sports
Swim, bike, run
Steve Bradwell took third place in the Kelowna Apple Triathlon in his age category on Aug. 21 to 22. Bradwell raced alongside his best friend, Malcolm Shattock, and others from Salmon Arm including Jeremy Bray, Erin West, and Peggy Maerz.
