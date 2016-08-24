Sockeyes sensational in finale

Just like Penny: Tricia Fair cruises to the finish in the 100-metre butterfly final, breaking the provincial record at the provincial tournament at Spani Pool in Coquitlam over the weekend.

This weekend, 31 Salmon Arm Sockeyes competed at the BCSSA Provincial Championships held in Coquitlam.

Competitors from around the province gathered to race for top placings and best times.

Tricia Fair swam to gold and broke the provincial record in 100-m butterfly, gold in 50-m freestyle, gold in 100-m backstroke and silver in 100-m freestyle.

Fair also earned a BCSSA regional scholarship for her performances throughout her BCSSA swimming career.

Now, she moves on to compete at the university level representing the University of Lethbridge.

In boys division three, Rowan Trow placed third in 50-metre freestyle, and second in 50-m butterfly.

Tyler Bushell came third in boys division five 100-m backstroke.

Matthew Nesdoly competed in the open category where he swam to third in 100-m backstroke, first in 100-m breaststroke, and third in 200-m individual medley.

In division eight girls, the Sockeyes won silver in the 200-m medley relay and gold in 200-m freestyle relay.

Nesdoly, Jamie Trow and Ben Novakowski, placed second in the open category 200-m medley and 200-m freestyle relays.

Swimmers swam in categories according to age.