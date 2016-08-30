- Home
Sports
Open tennis tournament
The Salmon Arm Tennis Club will host their annual open tennis tournament on Sept. 10 and 11. The tournament will comprise of men’s and ladies’ singles, men’s and ladies’ doubles and mixed doubles.
The entry fee includes a minimum of two matches, tennis balls, refreshments on Saturday and Sunday morning, a wine and cheese social at 5 p.m. on Saturday and prizes.
