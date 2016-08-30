- Home
Sports
Register for the Terry Fox Run
The 36th anniversary of the Terry Fox Run is less than a month away, and registration is open. The run will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m., starting and finishing at Blackburn Park. There will be two-kilometre, four-km and 10-km distances. To register, visit www.terryfox.org/Run/_BritishColumbia_.html.
