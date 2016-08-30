U11 girls win thrilling final in penalty kicks

The Shore ‘N’ Score Cup could have changed its name to the “Pour ‘N’ Score Cup” on Saturday after play was halted twice for lighting and heavy rain.

Despite the weather delays, 28 teams from Calgary and across B.C. competed in the third annual tournament. An exciting U11 girls gold medal game featured Revelstoke and Shuswap FC. Overtime couldn’t break a 2-2 tie between the two sides so it went to a shootout. Shuswap FC were 2-1 victors in the shootout, capturing the gold medal.

In the U12 girls division the gold medal went to Nelson with a 4-2 win over the Cariboo team, Shuswap FC was one goal short to qualify for the gold-silver medal game. On the boys side, in the U12 division, a five-team, four-game round robin was used to determine the gold, silver and bronze medalists. In a very balanced division, Revelstoke captured the gold, Vernon Kal Strikers the silver and Shuswap FC the bronze medal. In the eight-team U11 boys division, two very strong teams, Calgary Roma Boys and Coquitlam Metro Ford faced off in a highly skilled final, the Alberta boys won a hard fought 3-2 game to capture the gold.

Seven teams from Williams Lake, Vernon and the Shuswap competed in the U9/U10 girls and boys divisions where fun, not scores, were the name of the game. In between lightning storms, Saturday also featured the very popular skills competition, where each division crowned a champion in the hardest shot, the most accurate shot and juggling skills events.