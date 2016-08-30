- Home
Sports
Hitting the links
Heather Hodgins chips her ball onto the 11th green during the Salmon Arm Golf Club’s club championship tournament over the weekend. The men’s club champion was Dan Kohlen, while the ladies champion was Joan Sholinder. In the senior divisions, Dave Evensen took home the title for the men and Linda Rivard won the ladies title. The super senior club champion was Chuck Buckler.
