- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Our Town
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Sports
Technical shot
Brandon Green-Smith hits a low back-hand shot during a game of pickleball against his mom at Klahani Park on Friday, Sept. 2.
Brandon Green-Smith hits a low back-hand shot during a game of pickleball against his mom at Klahani Park on Friday, Sept. 2.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.