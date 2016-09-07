- Home
Sports
Try ringette for free
The Shuswap Minor Ringette Association is offering three free events open to kids four to 12 years old at the Shaw Centre. All you need is a helmet (bike helmet is fine) and skates. The dates are Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon to 1 p.m.
