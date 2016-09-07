Become an Ice Breaker

Have a need for speed? Come try the fastest sport on ice – short-track speed skating. The Salmon Arm Ice Breakers will be holding registration for the upcoming season at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the foyer of the Shaw Centre. Sessions begin Sept. 21 and will run Wednesdays at 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 5:15 to 6 p.m. for level one skaters. The club provides speed skates as part of the registration fees. For more information, contact Crystal Belway at 250-833-4377.