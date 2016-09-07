Bike For Your Life

Join in the fun of a community bike ride on the scenic back roads of the Shuswap-North Okanagan on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 9 a.m.

Ride with family and friends on one of four distances. A limit of 600 cyclists has been set for the 100-kilometre, 75-km and 35-km routes. There is no limit on the number of 10-km route cyclists. For complete ride details and to register, visit bikeforyourlife.com