Sports
Bike For Your Life
Join in the fun of a community bike ride on the scenic back roads of the Shuswap-North Okanagan on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 9 a.m.
Ride with family and friends on one of four distances. A limit of 600 cyclists has been set for the 100-kilometre, 75-km and 35-km routes. There is no limit on the number of 10-km route cyclists. For complete ride details and to register, visit bikeforyourlife.com
