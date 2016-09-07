- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Our Town
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Sports
Register for curling
Find out what the most social sport, curling, is all about. The Salmon Arm Curling Club will have league representatives on hand to explain all about their leagues, including day, evening, senior, mens, ladies, mixed, juniors, adult learn to curl and Friday night social leagues. The information meeting will take place at the curling club on Monday, Sept. 12 from 7 to 9 p.m.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.