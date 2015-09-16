  • Connect with Us

Golds set for start of exhibition

  • by  Evan Buhler - Salmon Arm Observer
  • posted Sep 7, 2016 at 8:00 AM
— image credit: Observer file photo

Last season was a positive step in the right direction for the Golds Football program after they struggled to field a team two seasons ago.

This year will be the second consecutive season for the Golds football team to play in BC High School Football’s AAA Varsity League. Once again they will be placed in the competitive Pacific Division.

Jordan Grieve is stepping up as the Salmon Arm Secondary Golds’ new  head coach and is excited to make an impact.

“For me, coaching is a way to give back. I have had many great experiences through sports. Now I can give back to the community and help develop athletes and young men,” Grieve said. The past two seasons Grieve worked as an assistant coach with both the football and basketball teams and says he is ready for the step up as head coach.

With only seven returning players the Golds will look to members of the 2015 Provincial Championship Shuswap Bantam Chargers to help bolster the squad. The Golds first exhibition game is Friday, Sept. 9 at the SASCU Sports Field at 6:30 p.m. against Fulton.

 

