Eleven return for new hockey season

Spencer Meyer showcases his talent looking to prove he has what it takes to make the Chase Heat roster this season during the team’s main camp, Aug. 30 to Sept. 1

“Welcome back” echoed through the confines of “Heatville” at the Art Holding Memorial Arena over the past week, as veterans arrived for the 2016/17 season.

A team that had a decent look at success in 2015/16 is currently in the throes of adjusting in order to play deeper into the post season. Eleven Players from last year’s squad have returned for the next seven months of chills and thrills entertainment.

Currently being worked hard at two-a-day on-ice sessions by coach Brad Fox, the veterans and rookies are chomping at the bit to get going.

Off season recruiting has uncovered some gems, as the local hockey program continues its development, into a first-class stop for those wanting to move up the Junior ranks.

At time of writing, the Heat have 22 players carded for the upcoming trials and tribulations. That includes reigning MVP Nic Bruyere in goal, top scorer Kolten Moore and playoff MVP Travis Beaubien. To 11 returning vets there have been five other veterans added, Spencer Meyer (WHL), Sunil Sahota (trade with Princeton), Zack Sanderson (Creston), Grayson McMaster (WSHL) and Taylor Clark (Alberta Heritage League).

Six rookies bring energy, drive and developing skills: Brett Alexander (Terrace), Cam Watson and Evan Hughes (Salmon Arm), Chris Pedersen (Calgary), Ryan Okino (Richmond) and goaltender Zak Larson (Hazelton). The entire roster can be viewed at chaseheat.com.

The HEAT will play a 47-game regular season, with the first home game on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. versus the Kelowna Chiefs. That night will recognize the contribution to our community by the Village of Chase council, staff and their families.

ICE CHIPS: Brad Whitehead and Austin Willier have opted for post-secondary educations. There are five 20 year olds – Sanderson, Beaubien, Meyer, Spencer Farstad and Bruyere.

Alexander is currently the lone 16 year old. Dom Hodges has joined the coaching staff.