Terry Fox Run approaches

The 36th anniversary of the Terry Fox Run is a few weeks away, and registration is open now. The run will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m., starting and finishing at Blackburn Park. There will be two-kilometre, four-km and 10-km distances.

The run, of course, is held in memory of Fox, the one-legged runner from Port Coquitlam who lost his leg to cancer but gained worldwide attention in 1980 as he began his Marathon of Hope, a cross-Canada run to raise money for cancer research.

To register, visit www.terryfox.org/Run/_BritishColumbia_.html.