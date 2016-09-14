Storm settle for silver medal

Silver medalists: The Shuswap Storm 50+ women’s hockey team won the silver medal at the Americas Masters Games.

The Shuswap Storm 50+ Women’s Ice Hockey team proudly returned to Salmon Arm with a silver medal at the Americas Masters Games in Vancouver.

“We played our best in the gold medal game against the Rocky Mountain Extreme, a very strong team from Victoria/Edmonton,” said player Jan Naylor. “It was very fun and we found we had improved considerably after playing five games together in five days.”

The team consists of women aged 51-65 from Chase, Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Enderby, Victoria and Burnaby. On the road to the final, the Storm had to defeat the Terminal City Ricochets in round robin play to advance, and did so with a convincing 3-1 victory. In the round robin they also faced two 45+ teams in their pool.

“That was tough competition, but helped in the preparation for our own age final,” said Naylor.

The Rocky Mountain Extreme also went into the gold-medal game undefeated, setting up a match between the two top teams.

The team included goalie Sue Renaud, with Marg Hagardt, Phyllis Jorgensen, Jen Brewin, Katherine Gooch, Kathy Crandlemire, Janice Billy, Deb Morris, Jan Naylor, Lauren Syverson and Kelley Lee Gilmour.