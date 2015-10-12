Bell strikes twice at tournament

Shadow play: Marietjie du Plessis hits a backhand shot in the semifinals of the women’s doubles play at the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s open tournament , Sunday, Sept. 11.

The SASCU Open Tennis Tournament was proudly hosted by the Salmon Arm Tennis Club over the weekend.

Despite a slow start Saturday morning, due to weather delays the tournament gradually gained momentum ending with epic battles Sunday afternoon.

The ladies’ singles final lasted more than four hours, going the distance with a total of three sets.

Each set required a tie breaker between Meryl Ogden and Eva Koksalova. In the end, Ogden was able to outlast Koksalova in the thrilling match to win the ladies’ singles title.

In the consolation final of the ladies’ single play, Wallis Thomson defeated Dina Bison.

Two strong teams of Loree Boyd and Marietjie du Plessis battled against Shannon Hecker and Meryl Ogden in the ladies’ doubles final, providing spectators with some edge-of-their-seat action.

In the mixed doubles final, West Martin-Patterson and Marianne VanBuskirk showed an inspiring display of determination and perseverance as they defeated Cal Benazic and Eva Koksalova.

Jeremy Bell was a double winner as he claimed the men’s singles and doubles titles.

First in the doubles, Bell and partner Martin-Patterson defeated Mark Corbett and Reid Clarke. Following up the doubles, Bell claimed victory over Cal Benazic.

The men’s singles consolation winner was Minsoo Han over Joe Deziel.

The ladies’ sportsmanship award went to Jennifer Eastwood from Kamloops, while Jared Jenkins won the men’s sportsmanship.