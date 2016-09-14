- Home
Sports
Cycle time
Cyclocross is making a return to Salmon Arm at Klahani Park on Nov. 13. The fourth annual Shuswap Cross Cyclocross Race will be the season’s final event. Form more information, visit www.bcinteriorcross.ca.
