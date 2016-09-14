Try ringette for free

The Shuswap Minor Ringette Association is offering three free events open to kids four to 12 years old at the Shaw Centre. All you need is a helmet (bike helmet is fine) and skates. The dates are Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon to 1 p.m.