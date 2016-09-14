- Home
Sports
Floor hockey for women
A women’s only floor hockey league will get underway on Monday nights, except for holidays, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Kings Christian gym. Hockey sticks are available for people to use. The sessions are free of charge in return for bringing in a monthly food donation for the Second Harvest food bank. Call Rachel at 250-253-2152, for more information.
