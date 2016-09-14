- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Our Town
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Sports
Thomas inks for ’Backs
The Salmon Arm Silverbacks announced last Thursday that forward Trey Thomas of Williams Lake, B.C. has committed to the club for the 2017-2018 season. He will be an affiliate player this season and will get into practices and games when opportunities arise.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.