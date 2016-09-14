- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Our Town
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Sports
Walk for Parkinson’s
The Parkinson SuperWalk will make a return to Salmon Arm on Saturday, Sept. 17. Registration for the fundraiser at McGuire Lake Park, will start at 9:30 a.m. and the walk will start at 10. For more information, contact Don at 250-838-0794.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.