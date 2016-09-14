  • Connect with Us

Walk for Parkinson’s

The Parkinson SuperWalk will make a return to Salmon Arm on Saturday, Sept. 17. Registration for the fundraiser at McGuire Lake Park, will start at 9:30 a.m. and the walk will start at 10. For more information, contact Don at 250-838-0794.

 

