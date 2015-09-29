Parkes stars for Jr. Bantam Chargers

Pulling away: The Chargers Dayton Massey breaks away from a tackle by Richmond Raiders Jayden Atkinson during a game at the Jackson Field, Sunday.

A powerful running and passing game by the Richmond Raiders was too much for the Bantam Chargers as they suffered their first loss of the season.

The Chargers offence, although having several successful drives led by quarterback Chase Henning, were a disappointing two-for-seven in the red zone.

The Chargers will try to rebound from the 38-13 loss Saturday when they take on the Westside Warriors from West Vancouver at the SASCU Sports Field at 2:30 p.m.

Junior Bantam

The Salmon Arm Junior Bantam Chargers kicked off their season in near perfect fashion.

The Chargers were victorious in Kamloops, shutting out the Broncos 32-0.

Salmon Arm was led by offensive player of the game, Braidy Parkes.

She had a phenomenal day, tallying three rushing touchdowns, including a receiving touchdown and an interception.

Dom Kemitzis rounded out the scoring, picking up the other majors. The Chargers enjoyed strong rushing efforts from Austin Hanna and Jonah Rivette as well as a great day of snapping from center Ethan McPherson.

Offensive lineman, McPherson was named recipient of the “Big Ugly” award, given to the game’s top lineman.

On the defensive side, the Chargers forced three turnovers and notched their first shutout behind defensive player of the game, Ryan Berke. Other notable performances on defence came from Caleb Seyl and Simon Wiebe.

The Chargers play their first home match, Sunday, Sept. 18 when they host the Kelowna Riders at 2 p.m. at the SASCU Sports Field.

Atom Chargers

The Atom Chargers had a challenging first game against the 2015 Southern Interior Football League Atom Champions, Kamloops Blue Broncos.

This was the first time that each of the Atom Chargers stepped on a football field in game action.

“As a coach, I could not have asked for a better game from these kids. Even though we lost 44-18 we progressed as players and a team on every play,” said coach Chris Lawson.