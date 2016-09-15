  • Connect with Us

Sports

Salmon Arm’s Terry Fox Run set for Sunday

  by  Salmon Arm
  posted Sep 15, 2016 at 7:00 AM

This year marks the 36th annual Terry Fox Run and more than 100 communities in British Columbia and the Yukon will be running to keep the dream of Terry Fox alive.

Since Terry first dipped his leg in the St. John’s Harbour, close to $700 million has been raised for cancer research worldwide in Terry’s name. Registration is still open for the Salmon Arm Terry Fox Run taking place on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m., starting and finishing at Blackburn Park.

There will be two, four and 10-kilometre distances. People can walk, run, wheelchair, push a stroller or walk their dog to help raise money for cancer research.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. at the Blackburn Park playground. Registration is by donation and there is no minimum pledge amount. To donate to the Terry Fox Foundation, please visit http://www.terryfox.org/ or call 1-888-836-9786.

 

