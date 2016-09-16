- Home
Sports
Chiefs school 'Backs
The Salmon Arm Silverbacks suffered a 4-1 loss to the visiting Chilliwack Chiefs on Friday evening at the Shaw Centre. For full coverage of the Silverbacks weekend, be sure to check the Sept. 21 issue of the Observer.
