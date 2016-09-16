  • Connect with Us

Chiefs school 'Backs

  • by  Evan Buhler - Salmon Arm Observer
  • Salmon Arm, B.C. posted Sep 16, 2016 at 10:00 PM

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks suffered a 4-1 loss to the visiting Chilliwack Chiefs on Friday evening at the Shaw Centre. For full coverage of the Silverbacks weekend, be sure to check the Sept. 21 issue of the Observer.

