Sports
Cooper makes 39 saves for win against Silverbacks
Reid Cooper of the Coquitlam Express made 39 saves against the Silverbacks in a 3-1 win at the Shaw Centre on Saturday evening. For full coverage of the Silverbacks weekend, be sure to check the Sept. 21 issue of the Observer.
