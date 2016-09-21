  • Connect with Us

Sports

Bridge results

  • Salmon Arm posted Sep 21, 2016 at 8:00 AM

The results for Wednesday, Sept. 14 are as follows: first Yvonne Campbell and Vicki Coe and tied for second Connie Duquette and Carol McNabb and Lori Nelson and Bob Clugston.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event