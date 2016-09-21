Learn to skate

Salmon Arm Recreation will be offering 10 sessions of skating lessons for four different skill levels starting on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The Penguins class is for those who have never skated and classes will run on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays. The Walrus class is for those who have completed the Penguin class, and will start on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. The Polar Bear classes will begin on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. The Skills and Drills class is for those aged five and over and will start on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 9:15 a.m. For more information, contact the salmonarmrecreation.ca.