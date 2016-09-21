- Home
Sports
Sign up for the Reino Run
The Reino Run 2016 will be on Sunday, Oct. 18 on the trails at Larch Hills. There are two different distances available for runners, a 2.5-kilometre and 8.5-km race. Information and registration at http://interiorrunningassociation.com/pages/series-xc.html.
All proceeds go to the Larch Hills Junior Race Team.
